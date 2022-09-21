Large Police Presence Outside of Area Near Middle School in Miami Springs

A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of an area near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just after midnight after unconfirmed reports of a homicide suspect in the area.

The suspect was reportedly barricaded in the area near Miami Springs Middle School, but officers have not confirmed any of that information at this time.

Police began to leave the scene before 5:30 a.m., but did not say if anyone was taken into custody.

All roads in the area were closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

