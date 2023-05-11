Large Police Presence Outside Opa-locka Apartment Building After Reported Shooting

A large number of police officers were outside of an apartment building Thursday morning in Opa-locka after reports of a shooting.

Officers from both the Opa-locka Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were at the scene located in the 13300 block of Aswan Road just before 5 a.m.

One resident told NBC6 she heard gunshots, but police did not confirm if any shooting took place.

Several residents were allowed to go back into their apartments. Officers did not say if anyone has been taken into custody.