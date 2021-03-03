Large Police Response in Hollywood Neighborhood After Shots Fired

There was a large police presence in a Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday morning after authorities received a call of shots fired.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Crescent Drive.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene in tactical gear, along with an armored police vehicle.

A person inside the home said at least two shots were fired at the house while three people were inside. Nobody was hit or injured, they said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.