Hollywood

Large Police Response in Hollywood Neighborhood After Shots Fired

Resident said at least two shots were fired into home while three people were inside

There was a large police presence in a Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday morning after authorities received a call of shots fired.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Crescent Drive.

Footage showed multiple officers at the scene in tactical gear, along with an armored police vehicle.

A person inside the home said at least two shots were fired at the house while three people were inside. Nobody was hit or injured, they said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

