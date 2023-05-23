Death Investigation After Reported Shooting Outside Miami-Dade Park

A death investigation was underway after an apparent shooting and crash outside a Miami-Dade park Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported on Northeast 159th Street, outside Oak Grove Park.

Footage showed three vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including a white sedan, a silver sedan and a black SUV.

Multiple officers from Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police were at the scene, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a death investigation was underway, but haven't released any other details.

No other information was immediately known.

