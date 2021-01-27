Fort Lauderdale

Large Water Main Break Closes Streets in Fort Lauderdale

City of Fort Lauderdale

Crews were working to repair a water main break that left some Fort Lauderdale streets closed Wednesday.

The 10-inch water main break happened in the eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street approaching US 1 in Poinciana Park, city officials said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Eastbound Southeast 17th Street was closed between Southeast 3rd Avenue and US 1 as a result.

Local

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Police Catch Fleeing Suspect Who Jumped Into Miami Canal

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Senate Resolution Denounces Democratic Socialism

There were no impacts to water service, officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us