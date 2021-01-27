Large Water Main Break Closes Streets in Fort Lauderdale

Crews were working to repair a water main break that left some Fort Lauderdale streets closed Wednesday.
The 10-inch water main break happened in the eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street approaching US 1 in Poinciana Park, city officials said.
Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Eastbound Southeast 17th Street was closed between Southeast 3rd Avenue and US 1 as a result.
Local
There were no impacts to water service, officials said.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.