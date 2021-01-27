Large Water Main Break Closes Streets in Fort Lauderdale

Crews were working to repair a water main break that left some Fort Lauderdale streets closed Wednesday.

The 10-inch water main break happened in the eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street approaching US 1 in Poinciana Park, city officials said.

Eastbound SE 17 St is closed between SE 3 Ave and US 1/Federal Hwy as crews respond to a 10-inch water main break. Once the location of nearby utilities has been confirmed, crews will focus on isolating the break and stopping the flow. No impacts to water service at this time. pic.twitter.com/3AUx0HZYY8 — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 27, 2021

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Eastbound Southeast 17th Street was closed between Southeast 3rd Avenue and US 1 as a result.

There were no impacts to water service, officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.