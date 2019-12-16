Miami Beach

Large Water Main Break Leaves Miami Beach Streets Soaked

A large water main break flooded some streets in Miami Beach Monday.

Water was seen gushing out of a hole in the area of Carlyle Avenue and 74th Street.

Water was shut off in the area, and residents in one building had to be evacuated. City officials said they're expected to be let back into their homes later Monday night.

The cause of the break was unknown.

City officials said traffic was shut down from 72nd Street to 75th Street on Byron, Carlyle and Dickens Avenue, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

