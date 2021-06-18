Largest Playground in Miami-Dade County Officially Open to Public

The largest playground in Miami-Dade County is officially open to the public, just in time for the summer months.

Quail Roost Park, located at 11336 SW 186 Street in Miami, features rock climbing walls, swings, slides, a rocket-ship themed playground and plenty of open space to ensure social distancing.

The renovations to the 20,300 square-foot park come after a $1.1 million expansion project from Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the state-of-the-art playground was held Friday morning with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Maria Nardi, the director of county parks.

"I am fully committed to enhancing, growing and protecting our park system," Levine-Cava said. "Generations to come are going to appreciate this park."

County officials hope the park serves as a free and open zone for children to make friends, learn, play and enjoy the outdoors.