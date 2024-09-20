Man riding bike killed in tanker truck crash on Las Olas Boulevard

A man riding a bike was struck and killed by a tanker truck Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 6 video showed a tarp-covered body on the road along Las Olas Boulevard near A1A.

Surveillance video from a nearby business show a man riding a bike parallel to the fuel truck on AIA just moments before the truck makes a turn and collides with the cyclist. A man who saw the accident happened said the man killed appeared to be riding a carbon fiber bike.

The witness said the cyclist crashed into the trunk and was dragged for about 50 feet.

The witness added that he worked as a rideshare driver for two years in the area and has had safety concerns about that particular intersection.

"This turn on Las Olas Boulevard and A1A gave me so much anxiety because we're all trying to get somewhere," explained the witness.

The accident caused traffic delays in the area with the eastbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard at the bridge shutting down for some time.

The roads later reopened.

