Fort Lauderdale

Man riding bike killed in tanker truck crash on Las Olas Boulevard

The accident caused traffic delays in the area

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man riding a bike was struck and killed by a tanker truck Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Chopper 6 video showed a tarp-covered body on the road along Las Olas Boulevard near A1A.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Surveillance video from a nearby business show a man riding a bike parallel to the fuel truck on AIA just moments before the truck makes a turn and collides with the cyclist. A man who saw the accident happened said the man killed appeared to be riding a carbon fiber bike.

The witness said the cyclist crashed into the trunk and was dragged for about 50 feet.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The witness added that he worked as a rideshare driver for two years in the area and has had safety concerns about that particular intersection.

"This turn on Las Olas Boulevard and A1A gave me so much anxiety because we're all trying to get somewhere," explained the witness.

The accident caused traffic delays in the area with the eastbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard at the bridge shutting down for some time.

Local

Pembroke Pines 2 hours ago

‘Cameron was LOVED': Family, classmates remember teen apparently struck by lightning

Caught on Camera 3 hours ago

Video shows thieves sidling up to woman to steal wallet at South Miami restaurant

The roads later reopened.

Stay with NBC6 for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us