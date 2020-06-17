Miami

Late Night Shooting in Miami Leaves One Man Dead, Another Man Hospitalized

Officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 59th Street and 1st Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night

Julia Bagg / NBC 6 News

Miami Police are investigating a late night shooting that left one man dead and another man rushed to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 59th Street and 1st Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, where they found both victims shot and unresponsive.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. Officials have not released the identity of either victim.

Investigators have not released any details on the shooting or any potential suspects.

