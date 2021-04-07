Latest Baby Giraffes Born at Zoo Miami

Just in time for spring, the latest baby giraffes were born within the past week at Zoo Miami.

Communications director Ron Magill said the newest members of the zoo’s family, the 54th and 55th giraffes born there, came into the world within four days of each other.

The male baby giraffe was born last Friday to his mother, 14-year-old Mia, and father, four-year-old Malcolm. The newborn has yet to be named but weighed in at 181 pounds according to Zoo Miami officials.

On Monday, a female baby giraffe was born weighing in at 119 pounds. The bundle of joy was the product of six-year-old mother Zuri and father Malcolm.

According to Magill, a giraffe pregnancy lasts around 15 months and the mother rarely lies down while giving birth. Newborn giraffes average six feet in height at birth and fall as much as six feet to the ground during delivery.