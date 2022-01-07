first alert weather

Latest Front Bringing Wet Weather to South Florida This Weekend

Yet another front rolls in on Monday

South Florida looks to end the first weekend of 2022 on a wet note thanks to the latest front forecast to move through the area.

Look for spotty morning showers along with mild and humid conditions for your Friday. A late-day front will increase rain chances to about 30-40% and then the breeze kicks in overnight.

Look for breezy conditions and scattered showers to continue off and on all weekend with highs a touch cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.

Yet another front rolls in on Monday. This front will finally clear us out and bring some slightly cooler numbers our way. Morning temperatures will return to the low to mid-60s with highs in the mid-70s. The humidity will take a dip too.

