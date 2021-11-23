Latest Front Brings Comfortable Forecast for Holiday Week in South Florida

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the latest front to move through South Florida could give you something to be thankful for.

It feels quite a bit different outside as lower humidity and comfortable low to mid-60s have moved in early Tuesday. Look for gusty north winds to be in play all day Tuesday, keeping highs in the mid-70s.

The breeze will make for a rough go out there on the water. A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory is in play.

Winds will slowly shift to the east over the next couple of days and you'll notice a slow warming trend. Morning temperatures will push back into the mid-60s as highs flirt with 80 degrees by Friday. Rain chances remain low around 10%.

Another front hits late Friday, bringing another round of fresh air our way for the holiday weekend. Morning temperatures will be back to the low 60s with highs once again in the mid-70s.