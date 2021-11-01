Latest Front Brings Comfortable Start to Work Week in South Florida

The month of November has arrived and with it temperatures that truly feel like the fall season across South Florida.

Our low humidity and pleasant temperature pattern continues Monday. You'll notice just a couple of showers with highs in the low 80s.

Enjoy that subtle breeze too.

Temperatures and humidity will slowly rise this week with the best rain chances Friday. The same front that brings rain late week will also give way to another fantastic weekend.

Look for highs in the low 80s with low humidity and sunshine.