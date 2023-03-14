Latest Front Brings Cooler Temperatures to South Florida Starting Tuesday

South Florida will be feeling much cooler starting Tuesday thanks to the arrival of our latest front moving through the area.

Our front is in the process of moving through South Florida and you'll notice the changes. We are forecasting lower humidity and much cooler highs in the low 80s on your Tuesday. Remember, we hit 90 in Miami on Monday!

Clouds will linger a bit through Wednesday as highs dip a little further into the mid-70s. The last time we saw highs below 80 was way back in the middle of February. We may even see a few 50s by Thursday morning.

Highs warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday with quite possibly a real rain even by Sunday. We will keep you posted.