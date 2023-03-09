Latest Front Brings Temperature Relief to South Florida by Weekend, Next Work Week

After a start to the work week that saw South Florida dealing with record heat, the area will get some much needed relief in the coming days thanks to the latest front moving into the area.

Our front has pushed through but you really won't notice much of a change early Thursday morning. This is all because of the winds. We are looking at some gusty east winds and with water temperatures well into the 70s, it really keeps morning temperatures warm.

The opposite is true during the afternoon as highs will stay below 80 degrees. The last time we saw a high below 80s was way back on February 14. Despite the cooler and breezy conditions this afternoon, we are looking at a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory.

We start another warming trend with highs back to the mid-80s Saturday. A weak front will bring a slightly cooler Sunday to the region, but this front is nothing compared to the one that hits early next week.

After a quick temperature bounce into the upper 80s Monday, look for a much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, we could be talking about lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Wednesday.