Latest Front Brings Wet Friday to South Florida Before Drier Weekend

South Florida will need to keep their umbrellas handy as raindrops could create a wet start to your weekend plans.

CLICK HERE FOR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000

A cold front pushed into South Florida early on Friday bringing scattered showers and breezy conditions. It’s not all bad news as the showers look to push out by the evening. Forget about boating or beaching as rip currents and high seas will be with us.

We stay dry all weekend but remain quite breezy on Saturday. Heading to the beach or taking the boat out will work best on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-70s Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.

The second and stronger front hits early next week. This front could bring some of the coolest numbers this winter. We will stay in the 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some morning 40s in the suburbs Wednesday morning.