Latest Front's Arrival Bringing Cooler Weather to South Florida Starting Monday

We may not see much sunshine on Monday, especially early, but the skies should clear quickly later in the day

While the start of 2021 may have been warmer than what some in South Florida would have liked, the area will get a bit of a cool down this week thanks to the arrival of the latest front.

After a warm and muggy weekend, the front moves through early Monday, keeping a lid on the temperatures. Highs will struggle to hit the mid-70s with lower humidity too.

We may not see much sunshine on Monday, especially early, but the skies should clear quickly later in the day. North winds and clear skies will bring cooler 50s to South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday morning, just a few ticks below average for this time of the year.

We will see a slow warming trend by the end of the week with highs returning to the upper 70s and lows returning to the low 60s. Overall, a pleasant week is in store for us. 

