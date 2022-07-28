Latest Interest Rate Hike Taking a Toll on South Florida Families

With the latest rise in the interest rate and a GDP report saying another hike could come aimed at taming rising prices, South Florida families are feeling the pinch of what the data says meets the textbook definition of a recession.

Families took advantage of free food at a Farm Share event in Little Havana on Thursday, with takers showing up early and the food going fast.

“Families and children lining up at 2 a.m. to come and get some food, and that’s very telling for me in this community,” said David Wagner from Florida Blue, one of the groups taking part in the event.

Daniela Betancourt, a student, drove through to pick up groceries for her household.

“Food’s getting more expensive and for a house of five and some extra family members, you know it’s kind of like expensive to be buying groceries every week," she said. "You spend like around $300 or more.”

Others people, like Ana Paz, lined up for the event on foot with her two young children while her husband is at work. Right now, he's the only member of the family bringing home a paycheck.

“It’s really good because the economy is really bad, so we really need this help,” she said.

The event took place at loanDepot park and was sponsored by Farm Share, Florida Blue and the Miami Marlins.

“We see it every day. Families that are really struggling to put food on the table," said Raquel Egusquiza, the executive director of the Marlins Foundation. "So we know events like this make a difference make an impact.”

More than 500 families took home items like milk, cheese, chicken and fruit.