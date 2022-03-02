Latest Phase of Liberty Square Redevelopment Begins

A celebration of a community renaissance is taking place in Liberty City with the opening of the latest phase in a redevelopment plan.

Local leaders hailed the opening of phase three, located off Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street. The development, called Harmony, is comprised of 192 housing units that include 71 units for low income families.

Those who grew up in the area are excited for the progress.

“I’m a first generation, third year civil engineering student at Florida A&M University. I’m a proud product of Liberty Square," said Joshua Johnson, who grew up in Liberty City.

Like many families in the area and across South Florida, Johnson's family faces rent costs rising out of reach.

“I grew up and quickly became accustomed to see my mom work two and three jobs to make ends meet," he said.

Liberty Square has deep roots as the first public housing project for African-Americans in the South, dating back to 1936.

“My hope is that they’re gonna be able to continue to live here, with dignity, in a community that is safe and provides them opportunities," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "And that’s exactly what we see happening.”

Six more phases of development are planned for a total of 1,455 units.