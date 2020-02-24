Latest Sewer Main Break Being Repaired in Fort Lauderdale

The city of Fort Lauderdale is dealing with another sewer main break – the latest in the city in recent months that has some residents growing frustrated.

City officials said the latest break occurred Monday morning in the parking lot of George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, in what they say is a line that is connected to a nearby pumping station.

Residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time and seek alternate routes.

Dozens of Fort Lauderdale residents took to the streets and water to protest the recent sewer main breaks that plagued the area last month.

The latest break comes after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it is fining the city of Fort Lauderdale nearly $2 million for the series of sewage spills that occurred in the past few months.

The city’s aging sewer pipes broke six times in December and spewed 126.9 million gallons of sewage — ranking as one of South Florida’s biggest spills ever. The spills fouled the Tarpon River, the Himmarshee Canal and streets in three neighborhoods.

According to what officials told the state Department of Environmental Protection, 79.3 million gallons spilled into George English Lake over a 10-day period that began Jan. 30 and ended Feb. 8. Then an additional 5.4 million gallons flooded streets near park right across from a popular mall.

FDEP says the spills alone will cost Fort Lauderdale $341,500.