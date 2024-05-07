Lauderdale-by-the-Sea launches beach safety campaign in wake of sand hole tragedy

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is launching a beach safety campaign in the wake of the tragic death of a girl who was buried in the sand after digging a deep hole back in February.

Hiring lifeguards in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a major debate among town leaders in the wake of the death of 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly.

Commissioners pondered the possibility of lifeguards at a recent meeting, comparing them to the much more cost effective beach patrol option, to increase safety on the sand.

"It should be a guarantee, it shouldn’t even be a question of asking, 'should there be lifeguards?'" said longtime resident Johnny Goodtime.

Commissioners agreed unanimously to launch a campaign called Sandcastles for Sloan, to educate locals and visitors about the dangers in the sand. It encourages people not to dig deep holes because sand can collapse quickly.

Sloan and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox, were buried in the sand while digging a hole in February. Sloan died while Maddox, who was buried up to his chest, survived.

Commissioners are mixed as to whether a lifeguard could’ve made a difference.

"It's still an open investigation, but a lifeguard wouldn’t have prevented the tragedy on the beach with Sloan. They're focused on the water, not the sand," said Mayor Edmund Malkoon.

Lifeguard Chief in Hallandale Beach Jim McCrady told NBC6 in February that lifeguards do watch the sand too.

"We look for people digging holes in the beach and as soon as we see that happening we walk up to the people involved and tell them the dangers involved,” said McCrady.

The biggest hurdles to hiring lifeguards seems to be the cost. The town estimates a price tag of $1 million for the first year because new equipment must be bought and lifeguard stands need to be built.

Only one commissioner is convinced it’s worth it.

"Do we need someone else to drown? Is that what it will take, will that be the impetus? Cause that’s what it seems like. Right now we are talking about taxes and numbers and mileage rates, and we are having concerts and we are not talking about we the only town in the county without protected beaches,” said Commissioner Theo Poulopoulos.

Commissioners are also considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to dig a hole on the beach.

Any final decision on the ordinance, lifeguards or beach patrols would probably come months down the road, as commissioners debate the safety options.