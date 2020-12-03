Lauderdale Lakes Giving $250 Food Vouchers to Residents

The City of Lauderdale Lakes is offering residents $250 food vouchers on Thursday.

The vouchers are being distributed at a drive-thru event at Lauderdale Lakes City Hall at 4300 Northwest 36th Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aerial footage showed a long line of residents waiting to claim their voucher Thursday morning.

A city spokesperson said some residents began lining up for the cards at 9 p.m. Wednesday. One woman said she waited five hours to get her $250.

“I’m going to be so happy with the $250, I’m going to feed my kids," Maculene Macajoux said.

Macajoux said she has a family of eight to feed, and this year has been especially tough on her family.

"With this virus going on it is crazy out here and I’m really scared for my own kids. They are not doing so good at school at home, so I have a headache every day," she said.

The vouchers are available to Lauderdale Lakes residents only, ages 18 and up, one per household.

Two proof of residency documents are required. The documents include a government identification card and a utility bill.

Mayor Hazelle Rogers said the city has about 2,000 gift cards to distribute.

"Whatever we do that benefits the residents and puts food on the table and keeps them in their homes, that’s what we should be doing," Rogers said.

Rogers said the city was giving out about $600,000 in gift cards Thursday, and they're looking into possibly doing it again.

For more information, visit www.lauderdalelakes.org.