Lauderdale Lakes Man, 62, Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Killing

A Lauderdale Lakes man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who neighbors said was his sister.

Aaron Collier, 62, faces one count of premeditated murder in the Wednesday morning incident, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3100 block of Northwest 39th Street when they found Collier and an injured woman.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Officials said the woman had been brutally assaulted by Collier, and witnesses said he struck her multiple times with an object.

Authorities haven't released the woman's identity but neighbors identified her as Collier's sister, who they called Miss Pinky.

Collier visited his sister’s house almost every day, and she would cook for him and do his laundry, neighbors said.

Collier was being held without bond Thursday, Broward County jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.