Lauderdale Lakes Walmart Worker Fatally Shot Customer Who Intervened in Argument: BSO

Authorities said the man, identified by family members as Thierry Bastien, had tried to intervene in an argument between two employees who were involved in an argument in the store

One of the employees, 22-year-old Tironie Shavar Sterling, is charged with murder in the shooting, officials said

A Lauderdale Lakes Walmart worker who was off the clock was involved in an argument with another employee before he fatally shot a customer who tried to intervene, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Tuesday inside the store at 3001 N. State Road 7.

The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Tironie Shavar Sterling, an employee of the Walmart, was off but had arrived at the store to meet with a female employee, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Sterling and the female employee became involved in an argument which escalated to a physical encounter near the frozen food section of the store, officials said.

During the encounter, Sterling dropped a firearm on the floor and attempted to steal the female’s cell phone, officials said.

An arrest report said he was demanding to look at the phone in order to view text messages, but she refused.

As the confrontation escalated, a man who was a customer in the store stepped in to assist the female, and Sterling and the customer became involved in a physical altercation, officials said.

NBC 6 Authorities respond to a fatal shooting inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes on May 2, 2023.

During that altercation, Sterling picked up his gun and shot the good Samaritan multiple times, officials said. The report said detectives later found 10 spent 9mm bullet casings at the scene.

Deputies and fire rescue responded to the Walmart and found the victim, identified by family members as Thierry Bastien, with gunshout wounds in his chest, back and lower extremities.

Fire rescue airlifted Bastien to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Family Photo Thierry Bastien

The family members said the 41-year-old Bastien was in the store with his girlfriend and two of his children when he intervened.

"He had asked to get someone over there to help out and I think when it became physical he was like 'okay, I got to step in, yeah, I have to step in,'" cousin Karlisle Honore told NBC6 in a phone interview Wednesday. "It's really angering to think that even if it wasn't him someone would have been hurt and it's also angering to think it could have been worse."

Honore said Bastien was friendly and loving, and said she wasn't surprised he jumped in to help.

"He was a loving person, he really loved his family, he really loved family," Honore said.

Sterling fled the scene on a scooter and was taken into custody hours later at an apartment complex about a mile south of the store.

Video from witness Cynthia Walker showed authorities at the scene of the arrest. Walker said police and SWAT chased Sterling through the parking lot before getting him in handcuffs.

“I saw a lot of vehicles and tactical team flying out of the vehicles," Walker said. "He was running around the parking lot and he knelt down, one officer kicked him in the back of his leg and he fell to the ground and they arrested him."

According to the arrest report, Sterling led detectives to a grocery bag that contained the handgun.

Sterling faces charges of murder while engaged in a certain felony offense and robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm or weapon. He remained held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tironie Sterling

The shooting caused panic in the store as customers and employees who heard the gunshots fled to the exits.

No other injuries were reported.

"Obviously a situation like this creates a great deal of fear in the community especially for people who might have loved ones shopping inside this store or some of the adjoining businesses nearby as well as people working," Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation. The store remained closed Wednesday, though customers were allowed to return to retrieve anything left behind in the chaos.

"Senseless violence like this is intolerable, and we’re heartbroken the customer who intervened in an apparent attack on one of our associates has died from his injuries. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. "We’re grateful to law enforcement for their swift action in locating and arresting the presumed attacker, Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a store associate at our Lauderdale Lakes location, was in the store but not working a shift at the time of the attack. He is currently suspended, and steps are underway to terminate his employment."