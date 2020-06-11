Lauderhill Vice Mayor Faces Criticism for Vote on Black Lives Matter Resolution

A top elected official in Broward County is facing criticism from colleagues following comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement during a virtual meeting Monday.

On Monday, Lauderhill city commissioners were discussing a resolution to support BLM when Lauderhill Vice Mayor Howard Berger said that "(the) resolution's current form... it rubs me the wrong way."

“Keep in mind the Black Lives Matter does favor the abolishing of prisons, the abolishing of mass surveillance. They want community control over the hiring and firing of police and the issuing of subpoenas,” Berger continued.

Several commissioners as well as Lauderhill's city mayor voiced disappointment at Berger's attitude, including Commissioner Richard Campbell, who pointed to the panel’s previous support of Berger’s items related to anti-semitism.

“So many times, Commissioner Berger has had a resolution for us to be in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters when they are racially attacked,” Campbell said.

Berger told NBC6 he doesn’t oppose the Black Lives Matter group, rather their agenda.

“I believe that black lives matter, referring to the concept,” he said. “I do believe as much as anybody in social justice, in opposing bigotry, in opposing police brutality.”

He also said the resolution Lauderhill commissioners were debating was too broad, and didn't mention police, who he said protect and serve with honor.

State representative Shevrin Jones was also taking part in the virtual commission meeting, and hung up as Berger brought up his talking points.

“Whether you agree with their entire bullet points of the movement or not, it’s the camaraderie, it’s the unity of it all that we are looking for,” said Jones.

“Mr. Berger seemed to not think It was important.”

