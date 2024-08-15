Lauderhill detective arrested for digital voyeurism secretly filmed sex with ex: Police

A Lauderhill Police detective arrested on a charge of digital voyeurism allegedly secretly recorded himself having sex with his ex-girlfriend, an arrest affidavit said.

Officer Johnny Mateo, 42, was arrested Tuesday and placed on administrative leave, Lauderhill Police Department officials said.

According to the affidavit obtained by NBC6 on Thursday, Mateo had been dating a woman on and off for years before they broke up.

The woman decided to look for evidence that Mateo had been cheating on her and found two USB drives in a kitchen drawer, the affidavit said.

BSO Booking photo of Johnny Mateo

The woman checked out the video files on the drives and found one video pertaining to her that had been recorded without her consent, the affidavit said.

Police said the video showed the couple having sex inside Mateo’s Sunrise home, in the master bedroom, with the camera believed to be placed on the dresser.

The woman said there were numerous other women in separate videos on the drives, the affidavit said.

Mateo was arrested and booked into jail. He bonded out on Wednesday.

Officials said Mateo joined the Lauderhill Police Department in 2017. He was assigned as a detective with the Traffic Homicide Division in 2022, according to the department's X account.