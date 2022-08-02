Lauderhill Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Involving 3-Year-Old Boy

A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said.

Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The boy was knocked backward and suffered cuts and bruises to his chest and face but was not seriously injured, investigators said.

McIntiosh parked the Toyota out of sight and ran into a building to change his clothing to conceal his identity, but when he saw police searching the area he returned to the scene of the incident, the report stated.

During questioning, McIntosh admitted to hitting the child but said he drove off because he was scared, police said.

Detectives said they also recovered surveillance video from the neighboring Lauderhill Point apartment complex that showed the Toyota leaving the scene and McIntosh running inside the building.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with non-serious injury, and was later released from the Broward County Jail.