Lauderhill Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Nephew: Police

A 48-year-old Lauderhill man has been charged in the shooting death of his nephew.

According to the arrest report, Robert Corry Osgood fired up to 15 shots during an argument on the afternoon of April 3.

It happened about 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Court in Lauderhill, where both Osgood and the victim lived.

Moments after the shooting, police say Osgood walked around the corner and banged on the front door of a neighboring home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A man answered and Osgood told the resident to call 911. The operator told the man to pass the phone to Osgood.

While Osgood talked to the operator, the resident went outside and saw the victim lying on the ground with blood on his clothing.

When police arrived they said they found two handguns and shell casings on the ground and three magazines in Osgood’s pockets.

Osgood asked to be taken to the hospital claiming he was hurt in a shoving match with his nephew.

The nephew, whose name was redacted from the arrest report, was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

BSO

During police questioning, Osgood said that his nephew had hit him in the head and threatened to “shoot him in the neck and finish the job this time,” according to the arrest report.

Osgood explained he had been shot in the neck in a previous unrelated incident not involving his nephew. Osgood said he went back into his bedroom and heard a “click-clack,” but he stopped talking to detectives at that point.

Osgood was booked into the Broward County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and is being held without bond, records show.