‘I feel like a miracle': Girl who nearly drowned reunites with first responders who saved her life

A 9-year-old girl nearly lost her life when she went under in a Lauderhill pool and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition last month.

On Wednesday, Arihanna Graham was reunited with the men and women who helped save her life.

“I feel like a miracle," she said. "... Thankful for what they did…and I’m grateful, that’s it.”

On May 12, Arihanna went under in a backyard pool. Her uncle pulled her out and performed CPR, which he learned in 9th grade but had never performed on a person.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The girl's lifeless body was captured on Lauderhill police-worn body camera.

“Come on, stay with me. You’re good… you’re okay…. Keep breathing," first responders are heard telling Arihanna.

“Everything was in slow motion. I know there was a lot of chaos around me, but it was slow motion," said her uncle, Joseph Miller. "It seemed like it was me and her in that moment and I just did what I had to do.”

And that’s what doctors say saved her life.

“She was on the most critical ventilator that they had in the hospital," said her mother, Chekesha Graham.

On Wednesday, the team of Lauderhill Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and dispatcher reunited with the 9-year-old and her family.

“It doesn’t happen often where a child is saved from a drowning like this," said Lauderhill Fire Lt. Josue Diaz. "That’s why I’m happy for the outcome.”

There have already been 47 drownings reported in the state this year so far. Broward reported five drownings, and Miami-Dade reported three. Last year, a total of 99 fatalities were reported statewide, leading the nation in unintentional drownings among children up to 9 years of age, according to the CDC.

“Constantly be on top of them, watching them," Diaz said. "Have pool nets, safety nets, fences. Be conscious about everything … you need to train them how to swim.”

Arihanna and her family are calling this a second chance at life.

“Keep a close eye on your baby, hug them every chance you get, because tomorrow is just not promised," her mother said.

“I want to thank God for what he has done," Arihanna said.

Her mother said the child will have follow-ups with the doctor to make sure her recovery continues to go smoothly. Otherwise, she is doing well and is looking forward to going to summer camp.