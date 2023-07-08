Lauderhill Police find man dead from gunshot to the head in driver's seat after crash

A man was found dead from a gunshot to the head as he was driving his car in Lauderhill on Friday night.

According to a statement by Lauderhill Police, officers were alerted to a traffic crash at 2270 NW 52 Ave, but when they arrived, they found a red Honda crashed unto a parked car and the victim with a gunshot to his head.

Police were not able to confirm if the victim was driving at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say there are no known suspects nor a motive currently.

Lauderhill Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them or the Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477