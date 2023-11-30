Lauderhill Police investigating after 18-year-old found shot inside car dies

Police in Lauderhill are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North State Road 7.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting and found the victim inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injury.

Police on Thursday identified the victim as 18-year-old Jaden Aldrich.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and there were no known suspects, officials said.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.