Lauderhill Police officer hospitalized after being intentionally run over

A Lauderhill Police officer was hospitalized after being intentionally run over on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip in Sunrise.

Police said the officer was assisting with an accident when a vehicle hit him. Officials said he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It's believed the vehicle left the scene and was later stopped in Plantation in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue.

Aerial footage showed law enforcement at both scenes, with a vehicle possibly involved stopped at the scene in Plantation.

Sunrise Police said the scene was still developing but gave no other details.

No other information was immediately available.

