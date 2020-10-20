Broward County

Lauderhill Police Searching for Suspects in Attempted Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police in Lauderhill are searching for a group of suspects behind an attempted armed robbery that was caught on camera.

The incident happened the morning of Oct. 13 in the parking lot at 4751 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill Police said.

Surveillance footage showed three suspects approach the victim from behind before they appear to assault him.

The suspects fled in a silver Kia Sportage driven by a fourth suspect.

Local

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

3rd Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Popular South Florida Pastor

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

Postal Carrier Accused of Stealing Mail-In Ballot in Miami

Police are searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countylauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us