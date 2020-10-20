Lauderhill Police Searching for Suspects in Attempted Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Police in Lauderhill are searching for a group of suspects behind an attempted armed robbery that was caught on camera.

The incident happened the morning of Oct. 13 in the parking lot at 4751 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill Police said.

ALERT! Lauderhill Police is seeking help in identifying the below suspects who are wanted for an attempted armed robbery which occurred on 10-13-20. Anyone with info is asked to contact LPD or Crime Stoppers

Surveillance footage showed three suspects approach the victim from behind before they appear to assault him.

The suspects fled in a silver Kia Sportage driven by a fourth suspect.

Police are searching for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700.