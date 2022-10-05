Lauderhill Woman Arrested for Nearly $9K Welfare Fraud: Police

A Lauderhill woman is charged with welfare fraud for allegedly falsifying information on an application form.

Shericka Patrice Jacques, 40, failed to report her correct income to the Department of Children and Families while employed between September 2018 and January 2019, and failed to report she was employed through May 2020, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

She got $5,564 worth of food stamps and $3,334 in Medicaid benefits for a total of $8,898 illegally obtained, the report stated.

She was arrested Tuesday one on charge of welfare fraud and was released from the Broward County Jail on a $1,000 bond, records show.