Broward County

Lauderhill Woman Arrested for Nearly $9K Welfare Fraud: Police

Shericka Jacques, 40, accused of fraudulently getting $8,898 in welfare benefits

By Wayne Roustan

NBC 6

A Lauderhill woman is charged with welfare fraud for allegedly falsifying information on an application form.

Shericka Patrice Jacques, 40, failed to report her correct income to the Department of Children and Families while employed between September 2018 and January 2019, and failed to report she was employed through May 2020, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Shericka Patrice Jacques

She got $5,564 worth of food stamps and $3,334 in Medicaid benefits for a total of $8,898 illegally obtained, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was arrested Tuesday one on charge of welfare fraud and was released from the Broward County Jail on a $1,000 bond, records show.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countylauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us