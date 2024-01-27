Lauderhill woman found dead from gunshot 

Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left 1 woman dead in an apartment on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at 2017 NW 46th Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a unit, according to a press release.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead.

No information was given about the woman’s age and the police are currently investigating the motive of the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police say the investigation is open and active and ask anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.