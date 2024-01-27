Lauderhill

Lauderhill woman found dead from gunshot 

Lauderhill Police are investigating after finding a woman shot dead in an apartment. 

Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left 1 woman dead in an apartment on Saturday morning. 

Police responded to a call at 2017 NW 46th Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a unit, according to a press release. 

Lauderhill Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead. 

No information was given about the woman’s age and the police are currently investigating the motive of the shooting. 

Police say the investigation is open and active and ask anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) 

