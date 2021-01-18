Law Enforcement on Alert as MLK Day Riders Swarm South Florida Streets

Multiple law enforcement agencies say they're stepping up patrols Monday to prepare for the annual "rideout," where riders on dirt bikes and other motorized vehicles take to the streets of South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event is meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and his message of nonviolence but over the years has turned into a celebration of lawlessness as hundreds of riders from across the country descend upon South Florida and swarm the roadways.

Laura Rodriguez has the details on several arrests that have already been made ahead of the MLK holiday.

At least five riders were arrested over the weekend and Miami Beach police had to shut down the MacArthur Causeway for over an hour to search for a rider who fled from officers and was possibly armed.

“Know that we are there, we have multiple aircraft in the air as well as (the Broward Sheriff's Office)," said Major Robert Chandler of the Florida Highway Patrol told NBC 6 over the weekend. "We know where these groups are, we are going to handle it. Please do not take matters into your own hand. Do not engage with these folks.”

More than a dozen agencies say they will be on patrol on the ground, in the air and online throughout the rest of the long weekend to scout out the riders' locations.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.