Law Enforcement Out in Full Force on Miami Beach Ahead of Busy Weekend

Law enforcement is out in full force on Miami Beach as police expect a busy weekend due to the Super Bowl.

“We are going to start seeing more enforcement,” said Miami Beach Police Spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Any time there are crowds on Miami Beach, police tend to see more crime, they say.

This weekend, the Multi-Agency Gang Task Force, headed up by Miami-Dade County Police, is taking to the streets. The hope is that the extra presence will both help deter crime and help catch those breaking the law.

Miami Beach’s mayor says there will be an increased police presence after a weekend triple shooting and a recent spike in crime in the city. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

The Miami Beach police chief promised more law enforcement presence earlier this week after a triple shooting on Washington Avenue. The suspect on the loose.

Police also reported another stabbing Friday night. One female victim was hospitalized and the suspect was taken into police custody.

