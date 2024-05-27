Shooter opens fire during altercation, injures teen in Opa-locka: Police

Police are searching for a subject who opened fire several times Monday at an Opa-locka apartment complex, injuring a 15-year-old in the process.

Officers from the Opa-locka and Miami-Dade police departments, including troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, were seen responding to the scene in the 1300 block of Sharazard Street.

Opa-locka Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation. The subject shot several rounds at other people and ended up striking a vehicle that was traveling past, police said.

A 15-year-old, who was inside the car, got minor injuries from the glass fragments that were broken by the bullet, police said. It's believed he wasn't the intended target of the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 spotted a black Nissan with a shattered window just blocks away from the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that a hospital transport was requested.

Police also responded to an apartment complex at 165 Kalander Street after a witness reported seeing the suspected shooter.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.