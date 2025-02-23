Lawmakers propose Florida's own Department of Government Efficiency

With the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, aiming at the federal government by attempting to cut jobs, the idea of reducing bureaucracy is appealing to Florida lawmakers who want to do the same.

Leading the charge in this effort is Florida Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Republican from Deltona, who is proposing a bill that would create a "Florida DOGE" or "FLOGE."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To combat what several lawmakers refer to as unnecessary red tape, Florida Bill HB305 will allow lawmakers to have more control over administrative rules. Some other key aspects of the bill are to introduce automatic expiration dates for state agency rules that are deemed outdated and to have cost-benefit analyses for new regulations.

Esposito has outlined that Florida has over 170,000 regulatory restrictions and aims to streamline that with this bill.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Rules and regulations are burdensome to our businesses, right? Like, it costs time, and time is money,” said Esposito. “So, I think it saves the government money in not having to look at that administrative piece of every single one, every single one of those rules and regulations — but more importantly, it saves our businesses money and saves our Floridians and our taxpayers money.”

The proposed bill is gaining traction as Rep. Esposito has brought in a senate partner for the bill.

With the legislative sessions set to start in a few days, lawmakers in support of HB305 are preparing to present it before committees.

But it won't be an easy task as the bill has pushback from others, like Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando.

Rep. Eskamani expressed concerns for the bill because it has the support of the Cicero Institute, which has advocated for loosening child labor laws.

She also called out Republican leadership for not doing anything while they've been in power.

“It’s ironic for Republican legislators to be doing this, as we’ve been under Republican control for about 30 years now,” said Eskamani. “If there were problems with state agencies, you can do something about it.”

The Florida 2025 legislative session will start on March 4, and with over 840 pieces of legislation for lawmakers to go over, it remains unclear whether HB305 will gain traction.