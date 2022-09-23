Florida

Lawsuit Claims Florida Discriminates Against Florida A&M University

The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by engaging “in a pattern and practice of intentional discrimination"

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions.

The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by engaging “in a pattern and practice of intentional discrimination ... by maintaining a segregated system of higher education.”

The lawsuit said the state takes years longer to complete infrastructure improvements at FAMU than at non-historically Black schools, duplicates programs at nearby Florida State University that discourage attendance at FAMU, doesn't provide enough resources for student recruitment and retention and doesn't do enough to recruit and retain a diverse faculty and staff.

The state university system didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

