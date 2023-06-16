Lawyer details disturbing assault allegations against Conor McGregor at Miami Heat game

The lawyer for the woman who alleges that mixed martial artist Conor McGregor sexually assaulted her inside a bathroom during a recent Miami Heat game.

In an interview with NBC6 on Friday, Ariel Mitchell said her client thought she was being led outside of the Kaseya Center following last Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"She said it was so chaotic, she didn’t know what was going on," Mitchell said. "She thought they were coming to get her so they could leave, not to go into the bathroom."

Mitchell added her client never gave McGregor the impression she would have sex with him in public.

"Going back to his hotel was one thing," she said. "Having sex in an arena was not what she agreed to do or what she was willing to do."

McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” said the attorney, Barbara Llanes.

Mitchell, in letters sent to McGregor, the Heat and the NBA, claimed security separated the victim from her friend and led her into a bathroom - where she claimed McGregor forcibly kissed her and performed a sex act before pinning her against the wall and attempting to have sex with her. The victim later elbowed McGregor and left the bathroom.

In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor's representatives, Mitchell detailed her client's allegations and said the client would discuss "reasonable settlement offers" before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," read a statement from the Heat. "Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.

Miami Police confirmed Thursday an incident report was filed and an investigation is ongoing, but did not confirm McGregor's name was on the complaint.

The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.

Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.