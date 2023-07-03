Lawyer faces murder charge after body found at father's Boca Raton law office

After a man's body was discovered over the weekend at a Boca Raton law office, a lawyer who used to work there was arrested and charged with murder.

Brandon Labiner, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge after the body was found at his father's law office, WPTV reported.

Labiner had worked at his father's office until being forced to resign last September.

He also had his law license suspended in an emergency court ruling back in April after being accused of stealing $450,000 from his mother's trust fund.

The victim's identity and manner of death have yet to be released.