Lawyers Recuse Themselves From Chris Brown Miami Beach Sex Assault Suit

In her lawsuit, the woman claimed Brown drugged and raped her during a party on Diddy's yacht at Star Island

By Heather Walker

The lawyers representing a woman who filed a lawsuit in South Florida against R&B singer Chris Brown are recusing themselves from the case.

The woman accused Brown of sexual assault in December of 2020. The lawyers tell NBC 6 they decided to recuse themselves from the case after text messages that were allegedly exchanged between the woman and Brown were presented to police. The messages were also leaked online, but NBC 6 has not been able to verify them.

The lawyers representing the woman told NBC 6 that they asked their client for texts, but never received any and was told by their client that they had been deleted.

In her lawsuit, the woman claimed Brown drugged and raped her during a party on Diddy’s yacht at Star Island.

Following her lawsuit, another woman came forward claiming she was assaulted by Brown the following day at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Brown has denied all allegations.

The lawyers who also represent the second woman told NBC 6 that they are now looking into her case to decide if they will move forward or recuse themselves from that case as well.

Miami Beach Police is investigating both cases.

