Leader of lucrative Miami-based theft ring convicted, faces deportation: Florida AG

Oscar Gomez Guerra was convicted of grand theft and dealing in stolen property, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office announced Thursday

By NBC6

The leader of a Miami-based theft ring of Cuban nationals responsible for stealing over a half-million dollars' worth of RVs, boats and other large vehicles has been convicted and faces deportation, authorities said.

Oscar Gomez Guerra was convicted of grand theft and dealing in stolen property, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier's office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Guerra led a criminal group based out of Miami that traveled upstate in rental cars and committed at least 10 thefts in the Ocala area.

The group targeted RVs, trailers, boats, campers and other large vehicles, with a total loss of over $550,000, authorities said.

In one theft, Guerra's group stole a travel trailer from an 80-year-old victim and then sold the trailer in Flagler County.

Guerra faces up to 60 years in prison and will be deported after his sentence is complete.

"This criminal alien took advantage of Floridians and our nation, and his behavior earned him some time with the Florida Department of Corrections," Uthmeier said in a statement. "Thanks to the work of our brave law enforcement and Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Ryan Shaw and Ben Grueschow, we secured a conviction and final deportation order for this criminal alien. He’ll pay his debt to the people of Florida, and then we’ll punch his ticket out of here."

