Leaders urge Coral Gables to end agreement with ICE

This comes as the state rushes to assist President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts

Community leaders and advocates on Tuesday called on Coral Gables to end its agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the controversial 287(g) program.

"City police should have no role in civil immigration enforcement," said an advocate. "It breaks the the trust between our residents, it diverts our resources and tax-payer dollars and harms our neighbors, our friends and our community."

All 67 counties in the state have entered this agreement, which allows trained officers to enforce certain federal immigration laws.

Leaders argued the program is being used to target people based on race and immigration status and does not effectively reduce crime rates.

They also said it ultimately damages the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve.

