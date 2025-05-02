Leadership of Sex, Money, Murder, Blood gang arrested in years-long BSO probe

The leadership of a notorious gang linked to a bevy of violent crimes across Florida have been arrested following a years-long investigation led by the Broward Sheriff's Office, officials said.

The 10 suspected members of the Sex, Money, Murder Blood gang were arrested on charges related to racketeering that include underlying offenses of conspiracy to commit homicide, directing activities of a criminal gang and money laundering, BSO officials said Friday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

BSO's Gang Task Force has been investigating the infamous gang over the past three years and discovered that two command-level members lived in Broward, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify the gang's statewide leadership and found financial accounts tied to the organization, and discovered they were behind numerous crimes including firearms and drug trafficking, fraud, and planning or directing activities related to a criminal gang and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives also uncovered a gang "kill list" and were able to notify the intended victims, saving their lives, officials said.

After obtaining arrest warrants in March, authorities launched a statewide operation in April that led to the 10 arrests.

While the warrants were executed, investigators found firearms, trafficking amounts of drugs and gang paraphernalia at homes in Pembroke Pines, Lauderhill, and elsewhere.

Among those arrested in Broward were Damian Thompson, 31, Ridge Wietsma, 33, and Quam'ani Floyd, 30, authorities said.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Hank Edwards, was charged while in custody in Miami-Dade, and other suspects were arrested or charged while in custody in Alachua, Polk, Seminole, and St. John's counties.

BSO officials said the investigation into the Sex, Money, Murder, Blood gang is ongoing.