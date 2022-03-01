Less Humid Tuesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will get some slight relief from the humidity of recent days before it and some wet weather make a return later in the work week.

Our cold front pushed through Monday evening and you'll notice the drop in humidity even as temperatures remain at or slightly above average. Morning mid-60s will give way to afternoon low 80s. You'll notice a pleasant north breeze too.

Speaking of winds, they'll turn to the east on Wednesday and it looks like we'll be tracking a few more showers. Temperatures will remain steady with morning mid-60s and afternoon low 80s all over again.

After a round of spotty showers Wednesday, we dry out again through Saturday. Winds will begin picking up late this week too, making beach and boating conditions a little tricky. No real change to the temperature story.

The next round of showers holds off until Sunday. Much of this week and early weekend is looking perfect.

