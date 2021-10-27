Less Humid Wednesday Across South Florida Before Cold Front's Arrival

The final week of October will bring something South Florida has been waiting for: a cold front arriving that will bring a pleasant change in the forecast.

A less humid but above normal Wednesday is ahead with highs reaching the upper 80s. Rain chances stay slim, but increase by Thursday with an approaching cold front.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning before widespread storm chances for afternoon.

On the backside of that front, dry air works in and gives us a significant drop in temperatures and humidity levels in time for Halloween weekend. Highs for the weekend will be in the low 80s with a cool start on Sunday in the mid-60s.

Rain chances hover around 10-20% this weekend.