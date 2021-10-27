first alert weather

Less Humid Wednesday Across South Florida Before Cold Front's Arrival

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning before widespread storm chances for afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The final week of October will bring something South Florida has been waiting for: a cold front arriving that will bring a pleasant change in the forecast.

A less humid but above normal Wednesday is ahead with highs reaching the upper 80s. Rain chances stay slim, but increase by Thursday with an approaching cold front.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning before widespread storm chances for afternoon.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Florida's Surgeon General Defends Opposition to Masks

Opa-Locka 10 hours ago

Opa-locka Police Chief Resigns After Months on the Job

On the backside of that front, dry air works in and gives us a significant drop in temperatures and humidity levels in time for Halloween weekend. Highs for the weekend will be in the low 80s with a cool start on Sunday in the mid-60s.

Rain chances hover around 10-20% this weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us