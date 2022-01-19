Let It Snow…in Miami? It Happened 45 Years Ago Today

Let it snow…in Miami? That's what happened on this date exactly 45 years ago.

January 19, 1977 was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami. The flakes began to fall in Broward and Miami-Dade between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as an arctic cold front made its way down the coast of Florida.

Flurries were reported as far south as Homestead, though for the most part the snowfall melted when it made contact with the ground. That day, the high temperature was a chilly 47 degrees, with temps dipping into the 30s.

The farthest south snow had been previously observed in Florida was along a Fort Myers to Fort Pierce line in February 1899.

The 1977 snow caused more than $300 million in agricultural damage in South Florida.