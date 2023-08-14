Licensed Florida groomer posing as vet performed surgery on dog that later died: Officials

Authorities arrested a Florida man who allegedly posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant Chihuahua that later died from multiple complications.

Licensed groomer Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, was charged with animal cruelty and practicing veterinarian medicine without a license, according to online jail records from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Detective said Sanchez performed an illicit C-section on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar on May 18. The dog's owners, a couple, contacted Sanchez because Sugar appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies. Sanchez was previously introduced to the couple as a veterinarian, detectives said.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Osvaldo Sanchez

Sanchez allegedly came to the couple's home, examined Sugar, and then performed the C-section and a spay procedure in his mobile office, officials said. He charged the owners $600 for the procedure.

A week later, Sugar was taken to an emergency pet hospital after falling ill due to an infection, officials said. Doctors found her surgical incision was closed with a string or thread that was not the standard suture material veterinarians use. She later died from multiple complications of the surgery.

Sanchez has bonded out of jail as of Monday and is scheduled to appear in court in September. Attorney information was not available.